Kremlin Expects Minsk to Lift Restrictions on Website of Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kremlin has clearly outlined its position on blocking the website of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus and expects Minsk to reverse its decision, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Kremlin has clearly outlined its position on blocking the website of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus and expects Minsk to reverse its decision, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have clearly stated our position regarding the restrictions on our publication - our 'Komsomolskaya Pravda'. We do not agree with this, and nevertheless, we expect the lifting of these restrictions and ensuring the free work of our esteemed media on the territory of our allied Belarus," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov also said that the Kremlin does not have any additional information on where Gennady Mozheiko, a reporter with the Belarusian subsidiary of Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda daily, was detained. The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow can not defend Mozheiko's Interests, who is believed to be in police custody in Minsk, as he is a Belarusian citizen. In addition, Peskov said that "such actions against press" cannot be supported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation with Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus, Peskov added.