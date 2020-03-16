UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Expects Minsk To Show Understanding With Regard To Anti-Coronavirus Measures

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Kremlin Expects Minsk to Show Understanding With Regard to Anti-Coronavirus Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russia is counting on Belarus' understanding with regard to the measures that the country is taking to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Russia is taking measures that it considers necessary.

We are counting on the understanding of partners, especially our closest partner and ally Belarus, during the pandemic of this coronavirus. We are counting on understanding, but, of course, all countries must take active measures to counter the spread of of this disease," Peskov said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia had decided to close the border with Belarus for people's movement due to the coronavirus spread.

More Stories From World

