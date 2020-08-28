Moscow believes Belarus is unlikely to be faced with a situation critical to the point of requiring the interference of the Russian reserve of law enforcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Moscow believes Belarus is unlikely to be faced with a situation critical to the point of requiring the interference of the Russian reserve of law enforcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television channel that he had put together a reserve of law enforcement officers to provide assistance to Belarus should the need arise, as per the request of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He stressed, however, that it would be the last resort, to be applied in the case if extremist forces in Belarus take advantage of the current situation to ignite unrest and disorder.

Asked to comment on the reserve force's composition, Peskov told journalists that it "consisted of units which in the case of emergency will be able to counter extremist activities, which is, as a matter of fact, in line with Russia's obligations under two agreements � the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Union State Treaty."

The spokesman did not specify if the reserve were part of the national guard, Rosgvardia, or the army, neither did he gave more detail about their armament.

"I cannot say anything about weapons. A reasonable enough amount.

But mind that it is important to perceive of the fact � and the president emphasized it � that this is precisely a reserve. This is a reserve, and, in fact, there is no need to invoke it or use it anyhow, and it is President Putin who envisages that we will not use it in any way. And we proceed from the fact that until such extreme circumstances, which the president described, occur, Belarus will not face such a situation," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman denied that Russia's readiness to send support personnel to Belarus would affect the bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Russia neither intervened, nor is it interfering in Belarusian affairs," Peskov added.

Another thing that Putin said in the interview was that Lukashenko assured him of readiness to consider conducting constitutional reforms and holding new elections under the new constitution. Peskov's comment on the matter was that the Russian president simply stated a fact, not injecting any assessments into it.

"I will not speak about support or non-support. In this case, we remain absolutely neutral and state the readiness of the Belarusian leadership to conduct certain improvement of the system, for which there is a demand in society," the spokesman said.