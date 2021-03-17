Kremlin Expects Putin to Attend SPIEF in Person - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in person, and not via video conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in person, and not via video conference.

"We expect so," he said, answering relevant question.

The SPIEF-2021 will be held from June 2-5 in face-to-face format at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center.