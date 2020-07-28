Kremlin Expects Safronov to Receive Due Treatment If Confirmed to Be COVID-19-Positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Kremlin expects that high treason suspect Ivan Safronov, currently staying in a pre-trial detention facility in Moscow, will receive due treatment if he is confirmed to be coronavirus-positive, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Eva Merkacheva, a member of the Moscow public monitoring commission, has told Sputnik that Safronov ” a former military journalist and currently an adviser to the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos ” is now isolated with suspected coronavirus.

"I have not heard about relevant reports. If this is true, we hope that he will be tested, as it is necessary, and if the diagnosis is confirmed he will receive the necessary medical examination," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware that Safronov may be infected.

The possible revision of the pre-trial restriction would depend on "health condition and the decision of the prosecutor and the judge," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Safronov was detained on July 7 and placed in custody until September 6 on the same day. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, Safronov is suspected of handing classified information about Russia's defense sector to a special service of a NATO country. Safronov's legal defense said soon after his detention that he is suspected of passing information about Russia's arms deliveries to Africa to Czech special services, with the United States claimed to be the end recipient of the information.