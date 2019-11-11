Kremlin Expects Situation in Bolivia to Develop Lawfully, Without Foreign Meddling

The Kremlin expects the situation in Bolivia, where President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday amid escalating violence, to develop lawfully and without any foreign meddling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Kremlin expects the situation in Bolivia, where President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday amid escalating violence, to develop lawfully and without any foreign meddling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are now, of course, calling on everyone to show restraint, and we hope that the situation in Bolivia will be developing in accordance with the law. We certainly hope that Bolivians will make decisions on their fate on their own, without interference of any third nation," Peskov told reporters.

Russia has not been in contact with Morales or his representatives, and no Bolivian official has requested political shelter in the country, Peskov went on to say.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the situation in Bolivia will not prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from attending the BRICS summit in Brazil, scheduled for November 13-14, Peskov added.

"The visit will be held in compliance with the already prepared schedule," Peskov told reporters.