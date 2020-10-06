(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kremlin expects that experts analyzing the presence of pollution in seawater off the coast of Kamchatka Territory will make breakthroughs by the end of the week, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Several surfers in Kamchatka Territory noticed a change in the color of the ocean and also developed eye and throat problems after entering the water in late September. Images of dead sea animals washed up ashore have also been circulated online, and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has called for a comprehensive probe into the incident.

"He [President Vladimir Putin] is being informed about the results of tests that were done there ... The situation is really worrying, you know that ecology is a priority.

There is a clear path to finding out what happened there. We expect that some aspects will be clarified by the end of the week. It takes several days for water samples to be taken and so on, so some patience is needed," Peskov said at a press briefing.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that adequate resources have been allocated to verify the cause of the incident.

According to the results of preliminary tests, increased concentrations of petroleum hydrocarbons and phenols were identified in seawater off the coast of Kamchatka.

Vera Polyakova, the head of the Kamchatka Hydrometeorological Service, said on Monday that the situation is improving and the concentrations of harmful substances have reduced.