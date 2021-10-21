Kremlin Expects Sputnik V to Be Approved in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Kremlin expects that the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will be approved in the European Union, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We expect that it (the work) will be completed, and that our vaccine will receive the registration that, in fact, it should have received, from our point of view, a long time ago," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that only "technical formalities" remain before the Sputnik V registration and they will be solved.

The Kremlin also does not plan to use its resources to speed up the registration.

"No, it is impossible to use some of our resources for this, and it is not required. Indeed, there is some technological disagreement about the completeness of the documents and information provided in order for our vaccine ... to be registered with the relevant European agency. Work in this regard is underway," Peskov added.