UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Expects Sputnik V To Be Approved In Europe

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Expects Sputnik V to Be Approved in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Kremlin expects that the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will be approved in the European Union, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We expect that it (the work) will be completed, and that our vaccine will receive the registration that, in fact, it should have received, from our point of view, a long time ago," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that only "technical formalities" remain before the Sputnik V registration and they will be solved.

The Kremlin also does not plan to use its resources to speed up the registration.

"No, it is impossible to use some of our resources for this, and it is not required. Indeed, there is some technological disagreement about the completeness of the documents and information provided in order for our vaccine ... to be registered with the relevant European agency. Work in this regard is underway," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union From

Recent Stories

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths recor ..

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

27 minutes ago
 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Su ..

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

27 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua N ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, H ..

33 minutes ago
 Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequ ..

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

37 minutes ago
 China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 202 ..

China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 2021 - Reports

37 minutes ago
 EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be B ..

EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be Banned From Belarus Travel - Mi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.