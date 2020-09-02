UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Expects Thorough Probe Into Case Of Former Russian Journalist Safronov - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Expects Thorough Probe Into Case of Former Russian Journalist Safronov - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Kremlin expects a thorough and lawful investigation of the case of adviser to space agency Roscosmos' chief and former journalist Ivan Safronov, who was charged with treason, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Safronov was detained in July. The Russian Federal Security Service suspects him of handing classified defense information to NATO. He has since denied the treason charges.

"Obviously, we are expecting an absolutely thorough investigation in strict compliance with the corresponding Russian laws," Peskov told reporters, adding that this is not the only treason case that is being investigated.

"That is why, the president, of course, has neither the opportunity nor intention to keep each of them under his direct control. This is simply impossible," Peskov said when asked if the president has requested any Safronov-related case files.

