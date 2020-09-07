Kremlin Expects to Get Information About Navalny From Germany Soon - Spokesman

The Kremlin expects Germany to share information about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny soon given the public interest the case had generated, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that Germany may share the information about Navalny, who is being treated in a clinic in Berlin, but it is a multistage process.

"We expect that this information will be made available in the coming days, given the public interest in this case, we are looking forward to it," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman denounced any attempts to link Russia or its government to Navalny's alleged poisoning as unacceptable and absurd.