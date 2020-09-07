UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Expects To Get Information About Navalny From Germany Soon - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:58 PM

Kremlin Expects to Get Information About Navalny From Germany Soon - Spokesman

The Kremlin expects Germany to share information about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny soon given the public interest the case had generated, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Kremlin expects Germany to share information about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny soon given the public interest the case had generated, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that Germany may share the information about Navalny, who is being treated in a clinic in Berlin, but it is a multistage process.

"We expect that this information will be made available in the coming days, given the public interest in this case, we are looking forward to it," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman denounced any attempts to link Russia or its government to Navalny's alleged poisoning as unacceptable and absurd.

More Stories From World

