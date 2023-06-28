Kremlin Expects to See More Speculations Amid Negative Reports About Surovikin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Kremlin expects to see even more gossip and speculations amid negative reports about Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces Gen. Sergei Surovikin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On June 24, Surovikin called on the private military company (PMC) Wagner to resolve all issues peacefully and obey the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the attempted armed mutiny.

"Now there will be a lot of various speculations around these events, gossip and so on. I think this is one of such examples," Peskov said when asked about media reports alleging that Surovikin was aware of PMC Wagner Head Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny plans.