MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Kremlin expects Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to visit Russia at the end of this week, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, a working visit of the president of Finland here is planned at the end of this week. And there will be talks in Moscow with Niinisto," Peskov told reporters.