Kremlin Expects Written Response to Security Proposals From US This Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russia expects a written response from the United States to its proposals on security guarantees this week, as well as a separate one from NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We expect that this week, we will receive written responses (from the US) to our proposal, which is intended precisely to help avoid such tense situations in the future," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about NATO's reaction, the spokesman said that Moscow is also waiting for a separate response from the alliance "because it was also promised" by NATO head Jens Stoltenberg.