Kremlin Explains Reason for Putin, Merkel Wanting to Re-Energize Normandy Format Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to energize the work of aides to leaders of Normandy Four format after Kiev failed to comply with Donbas agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to energize the work of aides to leaders of Normandy Four format after Kiev failed to comply with Donbas agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Putin and Merkel had a phone conversation, in which they agreed to continue work in Normandy format, via advisers, in particular.

"Heads of state know the reason for this delay. The reason is the failure to comply with Paris agreements, as we all know. And in this situation, where there is lack of compliance, Putin and Merkel decided to boost the work of experts. Of advisers so as to try to find some ways out of this situation," Peskov told reporters.