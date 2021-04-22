UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Explains Russia's 'Red Lines' Are Related To National Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:28 PM

Kremlin Explains Russia's 'Red Lines' Are Related to National Interests

The "red lines" that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his address to the parliament are located at the borders of Russia's national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The "red lines" that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his address to the parliament are located at the borders of Russia's national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Thursday.

Putin warned the West against crossing "red lines", stressing that any provocation would face a harsh response.

"The red line is Russia's national interests .. Russia's red lines are related to its national interests, they are also certainly related to bilateral relations with other nations, including Ukraine, and relations with different international alliances," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Presented US With List of Diplomats Or ..

9 seconds ago

Germany's Saxony to Purchase Batch of Russia's Spu ..

11 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Putin Aware About Zelenskyy's Proposa ..

13 seconds ago

COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar to 971,049 with ..

16 seconds ago

Japan strengthens 2030 emissions cut target

4 minutes ago

European Parliament to vote on EU-UK post-Brexit t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.