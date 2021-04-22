(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The "red lines" that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his address to the parliament are located at the borders of Russia's national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Thursday.

Putin warned the West against crossing "red lines", stressing that any provocation would face a harsh response.

"The red line is Russia's national interests .. Russia's red lines are related to its national interests, they are also certainly related to bilateral relations with other nations, including Ukraine, and relations with different international alliances," Peskov told reporters.