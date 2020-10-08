UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Expresses Concern Over Events In Kyrgyzstan, Confirms Security Communications

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:35 PM

Kremlin Expresses Concern Over Events in Kyrgyzstan, Confirms Security Communications

The Kremlin is concerned with the events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan following Sunday's botched parliamentary election and subsequent unrest, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned with the events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan following Sunday's botched parliamentary election and subsequent unrest, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The situation's development really causes deep concern for us, of course. [Kyrgyzstan] is our close partner. We work in conditions of deep integration within the EAEC [Eurasian Economic Community], the CIS and therefore, of course, everything that happens there is very important for us," Peskov told reporters.

Furthermore, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, in a conversation with the Kyrgyz National Security Committee chairman, Omurbek Suvanaliev, expressed support to the security personnel's actions in striving to prevent chaos in the country, Peskov added in his daily briefing.

"Alexander Bortnikov, in his capacity not only as head of the FSB, but above all as the chairman of the Council of Heads of CIS Security Agencies... yesterday had a detailed telephone conversation with Omurbek Suvanaliev... Support was expressed for the actions of the State Committee for National Security to stabilize the situation in the republic in order to prevent a slide into chaos," Peskov said.

The spokesman went on to say that there were certain obligations for mutual assistance in commonly adopted CIS agreements.

