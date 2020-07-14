Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin is deeply concerned over clashes at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on the parties to show restraint and cease fire, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"We are deeply concerned over the skirmish at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

We call on both sides to show restraint and fulfill ceasefire obligations," Peskov told reporters.

"As we have already said at different levels, Russia is ready to act as a mediator as a co-chair of the Minsk group. You know that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held intense phone talks with his counterparts from Baku and Yerevan," Peskov added.