Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments in Central African Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Moscow is concerned over the developments in the Central African Republic (CAR) and keeps a close watch on the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, assuring that the lives of Russians are not endangered.

On Saturday, the car government accused ex-President Fracois Bozize of trying to stage a coup ahead of the general election, scheduled for December 27.

"Of course, we follow the situation, we receive updates from there and analyze them. The information that we receive raises serious concerns ... As far as we know, there is currently no threat to lives of any Russians," Peskov said at a briefing.