UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments In Central African Republic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:53 PM

Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments in Central African Republic

Moscow is concerned over the developments in the Central African Republic (CAR) and keeps a close watch on the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, assuring that the lives of Russians are not endangered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Moscow is concerned over the developments in the Central African Republic (CAR) and keeps a close watch on the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, assuring that the lives of Russians are not endangered.

On Saturday, the car government accused ex-President Fracois Bozize of trying to stage a coup ahead of the general election, scheduled for December 27.

"Of course, we follow the situation, we receive updates from there and analyze them. The information that we receive raises serious concerns ... As far as we know, there is currently no threat to lives of any Russians," Peskov said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Car Central African Republic December From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Tunisian Premier Tasks Defense, Interior Chiefs to ..

2 minutes ago

UK Transport Chief Says Freight, Travel Ban Will N ..

2 minutes ago

76,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Mani ..

4 minutes ago

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, UK-Swedish Astr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.