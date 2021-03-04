UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Expresses Deep Concerns Over Escalating Tensions In Donbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Expresses Deep Concerns Over Escalating Tensions in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned over the recent escalation in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region, where shelling by Ukrainian forces is becoming more frequent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing the need to prevent a civil war.

"We are deeply concerned as we follow the growing tensions at the line of contact. We see that shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and different Ukrainian units that are present near the line of contact is becoming more and more frequent. We see that Ukrainian servicemen enter areas where they should not be present after the separation [of forces] was completed.

This raises deep concerns," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin is analyzing the situation, the spokesman added.

"We hope that the Ukrainian authorities will manage to dissuade these units ... from staging further provocations and escalating tensions. We expect the Ukrainian side to remain committed to the agreement reached within the Contact Group," Peskov continued.

Peskov also expressed hope that the Normandy Four would use its influence to prevent a civil war.

Related Topics

Ukraine From Agreement

Recent Stories

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

43 seconds ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

18 minutes ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

19 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

19 minutes ago

Key American lawmaker urges US to find a way to re ..

19 minutes ago

Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.