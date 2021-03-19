Kremlin Expresses Disagreement With EU Accusations Against Putin
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Kremlin strongly disagrees with the recent EU claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin bears political responsibility for the fate of "opposition leaders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Of course not, we strongly disagree with similar statements," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the EU statements.