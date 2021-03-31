UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Expresses Disagreement With Findings Of US Annual Human Rights Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:50 PM

The Kremlin disagrees with the findings about Russia presented in the US State Department's annual human rights report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Kremlin disagrees with the findings about Russia presented in the US State Department's annual human rights report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

In the fresh edition of its report, the US State Department slammed Russia for targeting political dissidents and peaceful protesters, and failing to prosecute most of officials who were allegedly involved in human rights abuses.

The report also mentioned alleged extrajudicial killings, poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and human rights violations in Russia's Chechnya.

"Of course, we do not agree with that," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Kremlin has read the report and if it agrees with the findings.

