UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Expresses Regret Over Abe's Resignation, Values His Contribution To Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

Kremlin Expresses Regret Over Abe's Resignation, Values His Contribution to Bilateral Ties

The Kremlin regrets Shinzo Abe's decision to step down as the Japanese prime minister and appreciates his contribution to the development of bilateral ties, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Kremlin regrets Shinzo Abe's decision to step down as the Japanese prime minister and appreciates his contribution to the development of bilateral ties, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Shinzo Abe has made an invaluable contribution to the development of Russian-Japanese ties.

And his commitment to resolving all disputes, even the most difficult ones, through talks and developing bilateral ties in areas that are interesting to both countries, is something that Russian president [Vladimir Putin] fully believes in, too," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin hopes that Abe's successor will continue developing the relationship with Russia, Peskov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia All

Recent Stories

PTI can’t bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, s ..

22 minutes ago

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Islamabad, joinin ..

41 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association squads confirmed

53 minutes ago

Radiation-proof drones to increase safety and spee ..

56 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary raises question over performance o ..

59 minutes ago

Minister Shabbir Bijarani reviews situation in rai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.