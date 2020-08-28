The Kremlin regrets Shinzo Abe's decision to step down as the Japanese prime minister and appreciates his contribution to the development of bilateral ties, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"Shinzo Abe has made an invaluable contribution to the development of Russian-Japanese ties.

And his commitment to resolving all disputes, even the most difficult ones, through talks and developing bilateral ties in areas that are interesting to both countries, is something that Russian president [Vladimir Putin] fully believes in, too," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin hopes that Abe's successor will continue developing the relationship with Russia, Peskov said.