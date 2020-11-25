UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Expresses Regret Over Poland's Neglect Of Conclusions About Katyn Massacre

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:41 PM

It is regrettable that Poland is turning a blind eye to conclusions about the Katyn massacre and tends to reject the reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

The Katyn massacre is a term used to refer to mass executions of Polish officers by the Soviet secret police in 1940.

"Unfortunately, the Polish side often turns a blind eye to the events in our common history and tends to have a hostile approach and reject the reality. We can only say this is regrettable," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Poland's protest against attempts to review the events in Katyn after an address by a Russian lawmaker, who called for reassessing the role of the Soviet Union.

