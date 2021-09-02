UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Finds US-Ukrainian Friendship Against Russia 'Regrettable'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:37 PM

Kremlin Finds US-Ukrainian Friendship Against Russia 'Regrettable'

Friendship against Russia was high on the agenda of the recent top-level US-Ukrainian negotiations, which is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Friendship against Russia was high on the agenda of the recent top-level US-Ukrainian negotiations, which is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In general, we can say that we certainly took note of the fact that the Russian issue was high on the agenda of the US-Ukrainian negotiations.

Unfortunately, mostly in the negative context ... To put it simply, this is about the Ukrainian-US friendship against Russia. So, they do not maintain friendship for themselves, but just against Russia. This causes nothing but regret," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of ICC Men's T20 ..

Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

4 minutes ago
 New York declares state of emergency as heavy rain ..

New York declares state of emergency as heavy rains wreak havoc

4 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Nears Completion, Not Posing Any Thr ..

Nord Stream 2 Nears Completion, Not Posing Any Threat - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Launch Military Operation Against Panjshir ..

Taliban Launch Military Operation Against Panjshir Resistance Forces - Reports

4 minutes ago
 EU to Present Final Draft of Military Doctrine in ..

EU to Present Final Draft of Military Doctrine in October-November - Borrell

6 minutes ago
 Putin Did Not Talk to Ghani Since He Left Afghanis ..

Putin Did Not Talk to Ghani Since He Left Afghanistan - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.