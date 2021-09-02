Kremlin Finds US-Ukrainian Friendship Against Russia 'Regrettable'

Friendship against Russia was high on the agenda of the recent top-level US-Ukrainian negotiations, which is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Friendship against Russia was high on the agenda of the recent top-level US-Ukrainian negotiations, which is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In general, we can say that we certainly took note of the fact that the Russian issue was high on the agenda of the US-Ukrainian negotiations.

Unfortunately, mostly in the negative context ... To put it simply, this is about the Ukrainian-US friendship against Russia. So, they do not maintain friendship for themselves, but just against Russia. This causes nothing but regret," Peskov told reporters.