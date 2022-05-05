Kremlin Firmly Denies Reports on Plans to Declare Mobilization, War on Ukraine on May 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Reports by Western media about Moscow allegedly planning to declare a mobilization and a war on Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia celebrates its victory in World War II, are complete "nonsense," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

During a briefing, Peskov was asked whether reports in Western media about Moscow declaring mobilization on May 9 are true.

"No, do not believe them. It is not true, it is nonsense," the spokesman said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not declare war on May 9.

Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and waging information warfare against Moscow.