UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Firmly Refutes Claims Of Russia's Interference In Foreign Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:25 PM

Kremlin Firmly Refutes Claims of Russia's Interference in Foreign Elections

Russia categorically refutes the claims it is interfering in elections in any country, including the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's recent statement claiming that Russia had "almost certainly" tried to interfere in the 2019 general elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia categorically refutes the claims it is interfering in elections in any country, including the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's recent statement claiming that Russia had "almost certainly" tried to interfere in the 2019 general elections.

"We keep categorically refuting any possible engagement of Russia in interference in elections in any country, including the UK. We categorically reject any accusations related to the 2019 elections in the UK," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom 2019

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

1 hour ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.