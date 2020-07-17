(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia categorically refutes the claims it is interfering in elections in any country, including the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's recent statement claiming that Russia had "almost certainly" tried to interfere in the 2019 general elections.

"We keep categorically refuting any possible engagement of Russia in interference in elections in any country, including the UK. We categorically reject any accusations related to the 2019 elections in the UK," Peskov told reporters.