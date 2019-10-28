(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Kremlin was following closely Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the settlement of Zolote in the breakaway Donbas region and believes that dialogues held there reveal the source of existing problems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Zelenksyy paid a visit to Zolote this weekend to discuss troop disengagement with the local military. A video about the visit has been posted on YouTube. It features Zelenskyy's conversation with a local resident asking him to hold a meeting with protesters opposing the implementation of the so-called Steinmeier formula, providing for mutual withdrawal of forces and granting special status to the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas after holding elections there.

"We certainly followed it, we followed it with great attention. Some dialogues that have been held there have brought into sharp focus existing problems and the source of these problems. So we hope that as the Ukrainian president makes these units obey with his own orders, then it will be possible to discuss preparations for disengagement, which, in turn, is an important step toward preparing the summit," Peskov told reporters.