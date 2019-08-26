UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Follows Abkhaz Presidential Election, Expects To See Legitimate Process -Spokesman

The Kremlin is monitoring the presidential elections in Abkhazia and hopes they will be held legitimately, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Kremlin is monitoring the presidential elections in Abkhazia and hopes they will be held legitimately, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"We are certainly watching, we are waiting for the second round. We hope that the election process will be held legitimately," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin was monitoring the results of the first round of presidential elections in Abkhazia.

