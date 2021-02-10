UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Follows Borrell's Statements, Talks In Moscow Did Not Focus Exclusively On Navalny

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Follows Borrell's Statements, Talks in Moscow Did Not Focus Exclusively on Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Kremlin follows the statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Kremlin spokesman Peskov noted on Wednesday, stressing that the recent negotiations in Moscow covered many other topics apart from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

After returning from the Russian capital, Borrell announced his intention to initiate new sanctions on Russia. The matter is expected to be discussed at the EU foreign ministers' summit, slated for February 22, and at the March summit of the EU leaders.

Borrell also pledged that the bloc would continue supporting "Navalny team."

"We follow Borrell's statements very closely. First of all, I want to note that, according to the available information, the negotiations in Moscow were much more substantial, [they discussed other topics] apart from the only topic you have mentioned ” the one related to the person they support. They support the convicted person, But it is not clear what exactly they support," Peskov said.

