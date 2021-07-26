UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Follows Developments In Tunisia, Hopes Citizens Will Be Safe

Kremlin Follows Developments in Tunisia, Hopes Citizens Will Be Safe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Kremlin follows developments in Tunisia, currently engulfed in a political turmoil, and hopes nothing will jeopardize citizens' safety and stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmtry Peskov said on Monday.

After the anti-government protests, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and froze parliament operation for 30 days, also lifting lawmakers' immunity. A new prime minister will be appointed later.

"Of course, we follow this, we follow the news coming from Tunisia and we naturally expect that nothing will jeopardize the stability of safety of citizens in this country," Peskov told reporters.

