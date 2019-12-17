UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:58 PM

Kremlin Follows Rambler-Nginx Dispute, But Believes Has No Right to Comment - Spokesman

The Kremlin is following the dispute between Rambler Media Group and Nginx web server company created by Rambler's former employees, but believes that it cannot comment, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Kremlin is following the dispute between Rambler Media Group and Nginx web server company created by Rambler's former employees, but believes that it cannot comment, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The dispute drew public attention amid news that the police searched Moscow office of Nginx as part of the case initiated on Rambler's behalf over its rights to the web server software. Rambler's supervisory board decided on Monday to ask the group's management to drop a criminal case against Nginx.

"Of course, we follow [this] closely, but we do not think we have the right to comment," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's opinion on the case.

