Kremlin Follows Situation in Armenia With Concern

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Kremlin follows with concern the developments in Armenia, where tensions are escalating between the government and the military, but considers the situation to be the country's internal affair, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the general staff of the Armenian armed forces demanded resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government in the wake of the dismissal of the deputy chief of the general staff, who reportedly laughed at Pashinyan's statement on Iskander missiles. Pashinyan accused the armed forces of trying to stage a coup.

"We watch the developments in Armenia with concern. We believe this is exclusively an internal affair of Armenia, which we see as a very important and close ally in the Caucasus," Peskov said at a briefing.