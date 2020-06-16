Kremlin Follows Situation on Korean Peninsula, Has Concerns - Spokesman

The Kremlin is following closely the situation on the Korean peninsula and believes it to be of concern, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Kremlin is following closely the situation on the Korean peninsula and believes it to be of concern, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Of course, we follow very attentively what is happening on the Korean peninsula.

This is, of course, a cause for concern. We are urging all sides to show restraint. At the moment, there are no exact plans to have contacts with someone on a high level or the highest level," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Russia would help facilitate the restoration of contacts between Seoul and Pyongyang.