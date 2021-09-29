Kremlin Follows Turkey-Kiev Defense Cooperation, Does Not Want Arms to Be Used in Donbas

Moscow closely follows the Turkish-Ukrainian defense cooperation, since it would not like "hotheads" in Kiev to use the supplied weapons for attacking residents of the breakaway Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"Of course, this is important. You are aware of the internal conflict in Ukraine's south-east. We certainly do not want the hotheads to use such weapons for striking attacks on Ukraine's own citizens," Peskov told reporters.