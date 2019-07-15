Kremlin Follows Vyshinsky Case Closely, Hopes Journalist Will Be Released Soon - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin is following RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky's case closely and hopes that the journalist will be soon released from Ukrainian custody, where he has been held since last May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday ahead of the new hearing in Vyshinsky's case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Kremlin is following RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky's case closely and hopes that the journalist will be soon released from Ukrainian custody, where he has been held since last May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday ahead of the new hearing in Vyshinsky's case.

The press secretary of Ukrainian prosecutor general, Larysa Sargan, has voiced the belief that Vyshinsky could be released on Monday by the decision of Podolsky district court in Kiev.

"We're following the developing situation around Vyshinsky and the proceeding very closely. Of course, we hope that he will be released, better soon that late. I would not like to provide any other comment," Peskov told reporters.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the east of Ukraine and treason, and has been held in custody since then.

The harshest sentence the journalist might face is 15 years in prison. Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.