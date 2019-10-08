UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Follows Washington's Moves To Develop New Weapons Closely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Kremlin follows Washington's moves to develop new weapons closely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are very closely following steps that Washington takes to develop new weapon systems.

You know that research works on creating intermediate-range missiles in violation of the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty were the exact reason behind the collapse of this document that was very much important in terms of international security," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin is concerned over the possible new round of the arms race, while it believes that Russia has a technological advantage for ensuring parity, Peskov noted.

