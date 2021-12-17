UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Forwards Complaints About Medical Tests For Foreigners To Migration Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:55 PM

Kremlin Forwards Complaints About Medical Tests for Foreigners to Migration Office

A Russian presidential spokesman advised reporters on Friday to bring up the issue of new and tougher guidelines on medical exams for expats working in Russia with the immigration authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A Russian presidential spokesman advised reporters on Friday to bring up the issue of new and tougher guidelines on medical exams for expats working in Russia with the immigration authorities.

"This is not exactly the Kremlin's agenda. It lies within the scope of duties of our immigration authorities.

I advise you to contact them," Dmitry Peskov said, adding the presidency "will react" if its intervention were needed.

A law that takes effect on December 29 mandates that foreigners test for tuberculosis, syphilis, HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases every three months. The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia said the rule would discourage investment. The US embassy decried at as "xenophobic."

Related Topics

Russia Expats Chamber December Commerce

Recent Stories

India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency ap ..

India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO

1 minute ago
 ICoast dockers stike paralyzes Abidjan port

ICoast dockers stike paralyzes Abidjan port

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court restores sacked govt employees

Supreme Court restores sacked govt employees

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-China painting and design exhibition held ..

Pakistan-China painting and design exhibition held in Beijing

1 minute ago
 Polish MPs adopt media ownership law slammed by US ..

Polish MPs adopt media ownership law slammed by US

4 minutes ago
 Denmark's Eriksen leaves Inter Milan 'by mutual co ..

Denmark's Eriksen leaves Inter Milan 'by mutual consent'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.