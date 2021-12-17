Kremlin Forwards Complaints About Medical Tests for Foreigners to Migration Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Russian presidential spokesman advised reporters on Friday to bring up the issue of new and tougher guidelines on medical exams for expats working in Russia with the immigration authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A Russian presidential spokesman advised reporters on Friday to bring up the issue of new and tougher guidelines on medical exams for expats working in Russia with the immigration authorities.

"This is not exactly the Kremlin's agenda. It lies within the scope of duties of our immigration authorities.

I advise you to contact them," Dmitry Peskov said, adding the presidency "will react" if its intervention were needed.

A law that takes effect on December 29 mandates that foreigners test for tuberculosis, syphilis, HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases every three months. The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia said the rule would discourage investment. The US embassy decried at as "xenophobic."