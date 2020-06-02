UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Forwards To CEC Question About Constitutional Vote For Russian Citizens In Donbas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:25 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has forwarded to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) a journalist's question on whether residents of the unrecognized people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk who have Russian passports will vote on Russia's constitutional amendments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has forwarded to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) a journalist's question on whether residents of the unrecognized people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk who have Russian passports will vote on Russia's constitutional amendments.

"Yes, in fact, many Russian citizens reside there [in Donbas]. This question should be addressed to the CEC, since this body is engaged in organizing the voting process for Russian nationals," Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution will be held on July 1.

