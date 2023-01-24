(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he had no information about the statement of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who announced Kiev's proposal to conclude a non-aggression pact with Belarus.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that Kiev has offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops do not move to Ukraine.

"I cannot give any comment yet. I have no information," Peskov said.