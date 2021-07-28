Kremlin Glad Russia, US Started Negotiating With Each Other - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Kremlin is glad that Russia and the United States started to negotiate with each other, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"So far, the only positive thing is the fact that we have moved from stalemate to negotiations ...

Still, the fact that today our experts are sitting in Geneva and discussing on the issues of strategic stability, other contacts - this is a very positive sign. And we hope that, at least in the course of such contacts, we will be able to more fully convey our positions to each other," Peskov told reporters.