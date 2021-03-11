UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Got No Invitation For Putin To Participate In Biden's CLimate Summit

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Got No Invitation for Putin to Participate in Biden's CLimate Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Kremlin has not yet received any invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the climate summit organized by US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The summit will reportedly be held on April 22 or a bit earlier.

Reporters asked Peskov if Russia had received and invitation and if Putin planned to participate in the event.

"You know, the president has no plans so far. I have no information that there has been some invitation. If there were some contacts through diplomatic channels, I think you better consult with the foreign ministry to check," Peskov said at a briefing.

