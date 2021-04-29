UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Got No New Information From Zelenskyy's Office Regarding Meeting With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 29 (Sputnik) - Moscow has not received any new information from the Ukrainian presidential office regarding the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Political advisers to the Minsk Four heads of state never stop working, they maintain contact all the time ... [Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry] Kozak maintains constant contact with the Ukrainian presidential office.

The Ukrainian presidential office has not provided any exact information," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.

Zelenskyy invited Putin to discuss Donbas crisis settlement, and the Russian leader noted this should rather be discussed with the breakaway republics in Ukraine's south-east, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"The president is ready to sit down and discuss bilateral relations with Ukraine," Peskov assured.

