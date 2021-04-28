UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Got No Official Invitation To Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting In Vatican

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Got No Official Invitation to Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting in Vatican

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Kremlin has not received any exact official proposal from Kiev following on from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's idea to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Vatican, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

In his interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Zelenskyy expressed the belief that the Vatican could be the best place for his meeting with Putin. An informed source later told Sputnik that if Russia and Ukraine both ask the Vatican to mediate Donbas conflict settlement, the Holy See will have no possibility to refuse.

"President Zelenskyy said this could be a perfect venue for the meeting. If we understand everything correctly, neither the Vatican nor the Russian side are officially aware of this at this stage. We have not yet received any official information," Peskov told reporters.

