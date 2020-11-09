(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The reshuffle in the government, which was announced earlier on Monday, does not mean that any of the ministers failed the president's missions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, this is just a rotation," Peskov told reporters.

One of the suggested changes was to make Energy Minister Alexander Novak deputy prime minister and to appoint Nikolay Shulginov as the new minsiter of energy.

It is up to the government whether Novak will keep monitoring the OPEC+ agreement and relevant topics as part of his new portfolio, Peskov said.