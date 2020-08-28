UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Hails Abe's 'invaluable Contribution' To Relations

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:14 PM

Kremlin hails Abe's 'invaluable contribution' to relations

The Kremlin on Thursday hailed Shinzo Abe's contribution to bilateral ties between Moscow and Tokyo after the Japanese Prime Minister announced his resignation for health reasons

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday hailed Shinzo Abe's contribution to bilateral ties between Moscow and Tokyo after the Japanese Prime Minister announced his resignation for health reasons.

Russia's relationship with Japan has been overshadowed by a decades-long territorial dispute over Tokyo's claim to a chain of islands seized by the Soviet Union in the final days of World War II.

"Shinzo Abe really made an invaluable contribution to the development of bilateral Russian-Japanese relations," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told news agencies.

Putin and Abe met many times to try to find a solution to the impasse over the Kuril islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

But a flurry of diplomatic activity last year failed to bring about a formal peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow to end World War II hostilities.

Peskov said Russia hopes Abe's successor "will be equally committed to further developing Russian-Japanese relations." Talks had been stalled for decades due to Japan's claim to four strategic islands, which have a population of around 20,000.

Russia has had military bases on the archipelago since World War II and has deployed missile systems on the islands.

"Of course, we wish Shinzo Abe a speedy recovery from all the health problems he mentioned," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Tokyo Vladimir Putin Japan Turkish Lira World War All From

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

14 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

21 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

26 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.