Kremlin hails 'open and honest' parliamentary vote

Moscow, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Monday said weekend parliamentary elections in Russia had been open, competitive and honest, after the opposition decried the vote as rigged.

"The competitiveness, openness and honesty of the elections were and are the most important thing for the president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.