Kremlin Has Checked Recent Reports About Terrorist Acts, Some Info Is Distorted - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Kremlin has been checking recent reports about high-profile terrorist attacks, such as the 2002 Nord Ost hostage crisis and the 2004 attack on a school in Beslan, the information there is distorted, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Not all the information given in films about many hostages not receiving assistance is true. Some information is distorted, we have checked it," Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin has noticed a public request to return to assessment of the events, because many hostages allegedly still face problems and do not receive proper assistance from the state.