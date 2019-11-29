Kremlin Has Hopes for Substantial Talks at Normandy Format Summit - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

There are reasons to hope that something substantial will come out of the four-way Paris summit, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019)

The leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine will meet in France on December 9 in a bid to advance efforts aimed at resolving the five-year crisis in eastern Ukraine.

"We said this before and are repeating again that we are not going to set our hopes high with regard to the Normandy Format meeting. But there are reasons to hope that the talks will be substantial," Peskov told reporters.