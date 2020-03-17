Kremlin Has No Confirmed Information on G20 Gathering to Discuss COVID-19

The Kremlin has seen media reports on the idea to hold a G20 summit on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but there are no official details on the issue so far, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"I do not know if there has been some [information] via the diplomatic channels, but we have not received any detailed information so far. We have seen the reports in the media, perhaps it makes sense to check with the Foreign Ministry," Peskov said.