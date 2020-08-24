Kremlin Has No Contacts With Belarusian Opposition - Spokesman

The Kremlin has no communications channels or contacts with the Belarusian opposition, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"No, we have no communication channels, no talks, there are no talks. We do not know exactly the platform and the demands of the opposition yet.

I would like to repeat that we are not talking about any statements that they make about the internal affairs of Belarus, we do not plan to get involved in that," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has seen some documents "prepared by these people," which directed the foreign policy away from ties with Russia.

"Of course, we have a less positive attitude toward such forces. But I would like to repeat that we do not interfere. Of course, the politicians in Belarus who call for continuing ties and mutually beneficial relations between our allied countries are more appealing to us," the spokesman said.