UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Has No Contacts With Belarusian Opposition - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:41 PM

Kremlin Has No Contacts With Belarusian Opposition - Spokesman

The Kremlin has no communications channels or contacts with the Belarusian opposition, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Kremlin has no communications channels or contacts with the Belarusian opposition, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, we have no communication channels, no talks, there are no talks. We do not know exactly the platform and the demands of the opposition yet.

I would like to repeat that we are not talking about any statements that they make about the internal affairs of Belarus, we do not plan to get involved in that," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has seen some documents "prepared by these people," which directed the foreign policy away from ties with Russia.

"Of course, we have a less positive attitude toward such forces. But I would like to repeat that we do not interfere. Of course, the politicians in Belarus who call for continuing ties and mutually beneficial relations between our allied countries are more appealing to us," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus From Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With US Dep ..

5 minutes ago

Hyundai Heavy builds world's first LNG-powered con ..

5 minutes ago

Around 95 % Covid-19 patients in Pakistan recover

49 minutes ago

Putin Did Not Participate in Talks on Transporting ..

5 minutes ago

NHA to start work on 25 new road infrastructure sc ..

5 minutes ago

Govt taking significant steps for combating climat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.